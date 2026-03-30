Swipe Your Club card at the kiosks for one FREE entry ticket each Wednesday plus additional entry tickets for every 30 points earned with no limit.

Tickets can be deposited in the drawing drum (promotional stage) from 3pm through 8:55pm each promotion day.

Each Wednesday at 8:30 one lucky winner will receive an OFFICIAL WORLD CUP BALL and FREE SLOT PLAY.

At 9pm one lucky winner will receive an AUTHENTIC NATIONAL TEAM JERSEY and FREE SLOT PLAY.

DRINK SPECIALS ALL NIGHT!

Management reserves all rights to modify or cancel promotion at any time without notice. See Fantasy Rewards desk for details. Must be present to win.